Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $854.05 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) to report $854.05 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Arista Networks’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $850.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $859.97 million. Arista Networks posted sales of $667.56 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 27.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arista Networks will report full year sales of $3.84 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.83 billion to $3.88 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.30 billion to $4.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Arista Networks.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Arista Networks had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The firm had revenue of $824.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ANET shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $157.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.24.

ANET stock traded up $1.82 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $140.01. 13,446 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,134,385. Arista Networks has a 1-year low of $74.30 and a 1-year high of $148.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.43. The company has a market cap of $43.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.20.

In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 17,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.55, for a total value of $2,529,977.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Anshul Sadana sold 10,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.46, for a total transaction of $1,520,333.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 727,575 shares of company stock worth $88,573,994 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ANET. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,999 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 218.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,374 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,221,000 after acquiring an additional 6,429 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

