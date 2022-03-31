Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) Given a €5.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a €5.00 ($5.49) target price on Aroundtown (ETR:AT1 – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AT1. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.30 ($8.02) price target on shares of Aroundtown in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Warburg Research set a €7.80 ($8.57) price target on shares of Aroundtown in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €7.20 ($7.91) price target on shares of Aroundtown in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €8.40 ($9.23) target price on shares of Aroundtown in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays set a €5.00 ($5.49) target price on shares of Aroundtown in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aroundtown presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €6.87 ($7.54).

ETR AT1 opened at €5.31 ($5.84) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.61. Aroundtown has a 52-week low of €4.62 ($5.07) and a 52-week high of €7.16 ($7.87). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €5.41 and a 200 day moving average price of €5.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.85.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

