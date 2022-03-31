Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) Given a €7.20 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Rese…

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €7.20 ($7.91) target price on Aroundtown (ETR:AT1 – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on AT1. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.30 ($8.02) price objective on shares of Aroundtown in a research report on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €7.80 ($8.57) price objective on shares of Aroundtown in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €7.20 ($7.91) price objective on shares of Aroundtown in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Baader Bank set a €7.25 ($7.97) price objective on shares of Aroundtown in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.50 ($8.24) price objective on shares of Aroundtown in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aroundtown presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €6.87 ($7.54).

Shares of ETR:AT1 traded down €0.12 ($0.13) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching €5.31 ($5.84). 3,150,822 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,550,000. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is €5.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is €5.66. Aroundtown has a one year low of €4.62 ($5.07) and a one year high of €7.16 ($7.87). The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion and a PE ratio of 12.61.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

