Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) Given a €7.30 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Aroundtown (ETR:AT1 – Get Rating) received a €7.30 ($8.02) price objective from equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 37.37% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €5.00 ($5.49) price objective on shares of Aroundtown in a research report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.50 ($8.24) price objective on shares of Aroundtown in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €8.40 ($9.23) target price on shares of Aroundtown in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays set a €5.00 ($5.49) target price on shares of Aroundtown in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €7.20 ($7.91) target price on shares of Aroundtown in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €6.87 ($7.54).

Get Aroundtown alerts:

AT1 opened at €5.31 ($5.84) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.85. Aroundtown has a 12 month low of €4.62 ($5.07) and a 12 month high of €7.16 ($7.87). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €5.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of €5.66. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.61.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aroundtown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aroundtown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.