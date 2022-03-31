Aroundtown (OTCMKTS:AANNF) PT Lowered to €5.00 at Morgan Stanley

Aroundtown (OTCMKTS:AANNF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from €5.50 ($6.04) to €5.00 ($5.49) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

AANNF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Aroundtown from €8.50 ($9.34) to €7.20 ($7.91) in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Aroundtown in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an underweight rating on the stock.

Get Aroundtown alerts:

Shares of AANNF stock traded up $2.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.17. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,925. Aroundtown has a fifty-two week low of $5.15 and a fifty-two week high of $8.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.43.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aroundtown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aroundtown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.