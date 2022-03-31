Arqma Price Tops $0.0365 on Major Exchanges (ARQ)

Arqma (ARQ) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 31st. One Arqma coin can now be bought for about $0.0365 or 0.00000077 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Arqma has a market capitalization of $467,525.79 and approximately $2,935.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Arqma has traded down 1.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,401.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,428.66 or 0.07233282 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $130.57 or 0.00275464 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $385.26 or 0.00812761 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.18 or 0.00105853 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00012474 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00007747 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $218.85 or 0.00461699 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.06 or 0.00411508 BTC.

Arqma Profile

Arqma (CRYPTO:ARQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 18,853,861 coins and its circulating supply is 12,809,317 coins. Arqma’s official website is arqma.com . The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Arqma Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arqma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arqma using one of the exchanges listed above.

