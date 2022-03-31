Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Hits New 1-Year High at $173.08

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $173.08 and last traded at $171.93, with a volume of 31938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $170.33.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AJG shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $173.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.56.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.22. The firm has a market cap of $36.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is an increase from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.26%.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 14,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $2,224,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 7,500 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $1,215,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,217 shares of company stock valued at $20,447,149 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AJG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,172,681,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 9,671.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 936,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,279,000 after acquiring an additional 927,372 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 23,989.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 770,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,590,000 after acquiring an additional 767,671 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth $98,109,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth $92,728,000. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile (NYSE:AJG)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.