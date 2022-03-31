Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Stock Holdings Lessened by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. lowered its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,094 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $17,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,120,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,377,862,000 after buying an additional 43,307 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,906,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $579,646,000 after purchasing an additional 177,645 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,463,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,141,000 after purchasing an additional 275,780 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,443,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,230,000 after purchasing an additional 19,102 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,303,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,387,000 after purchasing an additional 63,891 shares during the period. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AJG opened at $173.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.43 billion, a PE ratio of 39.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.70. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $124.21 and a 1 year high of $173.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $158.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. This is a boost from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 46.26%.

In related news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $2,224,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $1,215,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,217 shares of company stock valued at $20,447,149 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on AJG shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.56.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

