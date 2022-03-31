Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,090,000 shares, a decline of 35.3% from the February 28th total of 3,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 6.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AHT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Ashford Hospitality Trust alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AHT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

AHT stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.31. The stock had a trading volume of 26,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,186,546. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 1-year low of $6.56 and a 1-year high of $77.90. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.56. The company has a market capitalization of $355.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.13.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.95) by $0.20. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($16.70) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ashford Hospitality Trust will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

About Ashford Hospitality Trust (Get Rating)

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests in the hospitality industry. The firm’s investments include direct hotel investments, mezzanine financing through origination or acquisition, first mortgage financing through origination or acquisition, sale-leaseback transactions and other hospitality transactions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.