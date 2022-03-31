ASOS (LON:ASC) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of ASOS (LON:ASC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 5,500 ($72.05) price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Shore Capital reiterated an under review rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,050 ($26.85) price objective on ASOS in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a GBX 7,200 ($94.31) target price on shares of ASOS in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,700 ($48.47) price target on shares of ASOS in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 3,913.85 ($51.27).

Shares of ASC traded down GBX 77.70 ($1.02) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 1,615.80 ($21.17). 131,081 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 595,139. The stock has a market cap of £1.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,902.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,343.06. ASOS has a 12 month low of GBX 1,502 ($19.68) and a 12 month high of GBX 5,924 ($77.60). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.61, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

In other ASOS news, insider Nicholas Robertson sold 267,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,219 ($29.07), for a total value of £5,936,246.61 ($7,776,063.15).

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

