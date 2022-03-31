Assure Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IONM) Short Interest Update

Assure Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IONM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the February 28th total of 5,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Assure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Assure stock. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assure Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IONM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 62,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC owned about 0.53% of Assure as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IONM stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.50. 105 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,307. Assure has a 12 month low of $3.77 and a 12 month high of $11.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.37. The company has a market capitalization of $71.06 million, a P/E ratio of -24.98 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 10.22, a current ratio of 10.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Assure (NASDAQ:IONM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Assure had a negative return on equity of 11.57% and a negative net margin of 9.44%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Assure will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Assure Holdings Corp. is a Colorado-based company. It works with neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to provide a turnkey suite of services that support intraoperative neuromonitoring activities during invasive surgeries. It focuses primarily on supporting spinal and vascular surgeries, plans are in place to support other classes of medicine that rely on the standard of care that intraoperative neuromonitoring provides.

