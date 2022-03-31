Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Astec Industries from $67.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Astec Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.75.

ASTE opened at $42.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $974.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.87 and a beta of 1.36. Astec Industries has a 1 year low of $41.44 and a 1 year high of $80.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.91.

Astec Industries ( NASDAQ:ASTE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $267.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.89 million. Astec Industries had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 4.75%. Astec Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Astec Industries will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASTE. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Astec Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in Astec Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Astec Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in Astec Industries by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Astec Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions. The Infrastructure Solutions segment offers asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as engineering and environmental permitting services.

