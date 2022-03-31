Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.60.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ATRA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Atara Biotherapeutics from $78.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Atara Biotherapeutics from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, EVP Jakob Dupont sold 5,000 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 2,496 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total value of $36,092.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATRA. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 28,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 38,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 157,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the period.

ATRA stock opened at $9.18 on Thursday. Atara Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.24 and a twelve month high of $20.04. The stock has a market cap of $811.67 million, a P/E ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.04.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.27). Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,672.28% and a negative return on equity of 103.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.95) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which pioneers the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

