Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC) Short Interest Update

Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 630,100 shares, a growth of 39.2% from the February 28th total of 452,800 shares. Currently, 12.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.2 days.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ATLC. JMP Securities cut their target price on Atlanticus from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlanticus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Atlanticus in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

In related news, CFO William Mccamey sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $550,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Atlanticus by 0.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 701,127 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $37,200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlanticus by 9.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,908 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,040,000 after buying an additional 18,900 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlanticus by 0.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,719 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,291,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Atlanticus by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 95,846 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,836,000 after buying an additional 5,819 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Atlanticus by 351.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 62,503 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,481,000 after buying an additional 48,656 shares during the period. 16.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ATLC opened at $52.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $787.27 million, a PE ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.61. Atlanticus has a fifty-two week low of $25.46 and a fifty-two week high of $91.98.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The credit services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. Atlanticus had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 83.48%. Research analysts forecast that Atlanticus will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlanticus Holdings Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial technology and related services. It operates through the Credit and Other Investments, and Auto Finance segments. The Credit and Other Investments segment includes point-of-sale and direct-to-consumer finance operations, investments in and servicing of its credit card receivables portfolios, product development, and limited investment in consumer finance technology platforms that capitalize on its credit infrastructure.

