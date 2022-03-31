Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atlas Air Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

NASDAQ AAWW opened at $88.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.61. Atlas Air Worldwide has a one year low of $57.55 and a one year high of $97.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Atlas Air Worldwide ( NASDAQ:AAWW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $7.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.11 by $0.94. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 21.37% and a net margin of 12.24%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Atlas Air Worldwide will post 14.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Air Worldwide declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to purchase up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Adam Richard Kokas sold 10,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.01, for a total value of $983,163.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Michael Steen sold 6,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $585,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,011 shares of company stock valued at $2,450,652 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. increased its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 48.7% during the third quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. now owns 2,007,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $163,932,000 after purchasing an additional 657,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 264.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 434,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,861,000 after purchasing an additional 315,170 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,807,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the third quarter worth approximately $11,065,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,193,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $112,300,000 after purchasing an additional 109,588 shares in the last quarter.

About Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through two segments, Airline Operations and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

