AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical device company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on AtriCure from $120.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded AtriCure from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.27.

Shares of ATRC stock opened at $64.24 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.36 and its 200-day moving average is $69.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 60.04 and a beta of 1.12. AtriCure has a 52 week low of $56.84 and a 52 week high of $89.18.

AtriCure ( NASDAQ:ATRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical device company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $73.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.50 million. AtriCure had a net margin of 18.30% and a negative return on equity of 11.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that AtriCure will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tonya Austin sold 1,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.66, for a total transaction of $95,332.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 8,244 shares of company stock worth $557,029 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AtriCure by 1,351.4% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 508 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of AtriCure during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of AtriCure during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of AtriCure by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,496 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of AtriCure by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,341 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

