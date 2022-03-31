Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Autohome Inc. offers an online destination for automobile consumers primarily in the People’s Republic of China. The company through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com delivers content to automobile buyers and owners. It also offers advertising services; dealer subscription services; used automobile listings services; automobile dealer subscription services as well as operates automotive aftermarket services platform and real-time feedback on the service providers. Autohome Inc. is based in Beijing, China. “

ATHM has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Autohome from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Autohome from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Autohome in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Autohome presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.29.

Shares of ATHM traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.09. The stock had a trading volume of 6,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,530. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.22. Autohome has a 12 month low of $20.49 and a 12 month high of $98.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.02.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The information services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $3.17. Autohome had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 29.63%. The business had revenue of $265.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Autohome will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of Autohome by 19.1% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,093 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Autohome by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,183 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Autohome by 2.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,824 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Autohome by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,631 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Autohome by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,197 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.66% of the company’s stock.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers. It provides media services, including automaker advertising services and regional marketing campaigns; and leads generation services comprising dealer subscription services, advertising services for individual dealers, and used automobile listing and other platform-based services.

