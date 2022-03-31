Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $235,000 Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 154.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 869.8% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 127.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Hilton Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.29.

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $153.15 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $146.97 and a 200-day moving average of $144.54. The stock has a market cap of $42.75 billion, a PE ratio of 105.62 and a beta of 1.26. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.70 and a 52-week high of $160.96.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 7.08% and a negative return on equity of 46.88%. The company’s revenue was up 106.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 3,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total transaction of $506,079.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Raymond E. Mabus acquired 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $144.70 per share, with a total value of $101,290.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,657 shares of company stock valued at $1,847,410 in the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

