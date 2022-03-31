Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Makes New $216,000 Investment in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 38,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,460,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,917,000 after purchasing an additional 71,360 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 59,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares during the period.

Shares of CFO opened at $74.97 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.01. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a twelve month low of $66.89 and a twelve month high of $78.15.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were given a $0.127 dividend. This is a positive change from VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th.

