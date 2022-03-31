Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Makes New Investment in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 28,500 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Getty Realty by 177.9% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 33,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 21,436 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Getty Realty by 3,110.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 15,550 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Getty Realty by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Getty Realty by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 222,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,510,000 after acquiring an additional 15,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GTY opened at $28.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. Getty Realty Corp. has a 1 year low of $26.79 and a 1 year high of $34.21.

Getty Realty ( NYSE:GTY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $39.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.61 million. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 40.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Getty Realty Corp. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is currently 120.59%.

GTY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America cut Getty Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Getty Realty in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Getty Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Getty Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.60.

