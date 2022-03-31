Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,880 Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VT. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $333,137,000 after purchasing an additional 88,766 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,540,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $263,240,000 after purchasing an additional 223,211 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,111,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $215,014,000 after purchasing an additional 37,212 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,399,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $142,537,000 after purchasing an additional 415,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,296,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,027,000 after purchasing an additional 70,993 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VT stock opened at $102.84 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.90. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $93.19 and a 52 week high of $109.39.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

