Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on AXSM. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Axsome Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.78.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AXSM opened at $40.02 on Thursday. Axsome Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $19.38 and a fifty-two week high of $74.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.53 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 3.75.

Axsome Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AXSM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.09. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.78) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics will post -4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AXSM. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 25.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 122.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 317,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,414,000 after acquiring an additional 174,980 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $902,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.45% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes AXS-05, a therapeutic for the treatment of major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial to treat Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.