Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) Shares Down 6.4%

Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZYO – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 6.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.10 and last traded at $5.40. Approximately 11,149 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 7,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.77.

AZYO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aziyo Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Cowen cut their price target on Aziyo Biologics from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $54.08 million, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 0.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Aziyo Biologics ( NASDAQ:AZYO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.18). Aziyo Biologics had a negative return on equity of 188.15% and a negative net margin of 52.40%. The business had revenue of $10.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.57) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aziyo Biologics, Inc. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Aziyo Biologics by 370.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aziyo Biologics by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 28,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 12,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aziyo Biologics by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 228,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 74,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Aziyo Biologics Company Profile (NASDAQ:AZYO)

Aziyo Biologics, Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development of regenerative medical products to address the implantable electronic device/cardiovascular, orthopedic/spinal repair, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. It offers CanGaroo that combines the envelope with antibiotics and is designed to reduce the risk of infection following surgical implantation of an electronic device; and cardiovascular products, such as ProxiCor for use as an intracardiac patch or pledget for tissue repairs; Tyke for use in neonates and infants to repair pericardial structures; and VasCure, a patch material to repair or reconstruct the peripheral vasculature, including the carotid, renal, iliac, femoral, and tibial blood vessels for cardiovascular, vascular, and general surgeons.

