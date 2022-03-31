AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.150-$3.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $890 million-$910 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $906.29 million.

AZZ stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.21. 2,558 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,634. AZZ has a 1-year low of $44.50 and a 1-year high of $58.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.95.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $231.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.30 million. AZZ had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 8.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AZZ will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 25th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 24th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. AZZ’s payout ratio is 21.79%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered AZZ from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of AZZ from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AZZ. Zacks Investment Management lifted its holdings in AZZ by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 5,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in AZZ by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in AZZ by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in AZZ by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in AZZ by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 69,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. 88.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Metal Coatings.

