B. Riley Comments on Endeavour Silver Corp.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:EDR)

Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR – Get Rating) (NYSE:EXK) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 28th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes anticipates that the company will earn $1.29 per share for the year.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EDR. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$8.50 target price on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Friday, March 11th. CIBC upped their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Endeavour Silver in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$5.50 target price for the company. B. Riley Financial initiated coverage on Endeavour Silver in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$8.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$7.38.

Shares of Endeavour Silver stock opened at C$5.88 on Tuesday. Endeavour Silver has a 52 week low of C$4.28 and a 52 week high of C$9.32. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.06 billion and a PE ratio of 59.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$5.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company operates two producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, such as the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; and the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato.

