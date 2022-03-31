Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSLV. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 8.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,131,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,181,000 after buying an additional 564,150 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 227.2% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 620,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,763,000 after buying an additional 430,717 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 115.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 713,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,480,000 after buying an additional 382,880 shares during the last quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the third quarter valued at $2,746,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 3,063.2% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 335,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 325,345 shares during the last quarter.

Get Sprott Physical Silver Trust alerts:

Shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.77. The stock had a trading volume of 4,174,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,642,574. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.47 and its 200 day moving average is $8.21. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $10.20.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical silver bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Silver Trust was formed on June 30, 2010 and is domiciled in Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.