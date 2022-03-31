Banano (BAN) Price Tops $0.0140 on Major Exchanges

Banano (BAN) traded up 6.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. Over the last seven days, Banano has traded up 19.8% against the dollar. One Banano coin can currently be bought for $0.0140 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Banano has a market cap of $18.78 million and approximately $148,223.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002185 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002185 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001783 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.47 or 0.00046897 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003573 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Banano Coin Profile

Banano is a coin. It was first traded on September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,918,969,643 coins and its circulating supply is 1,345,261,168 coins. Banano’s official message board is medium.com/banano . Banano’s official website is banano.cc . The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

Buying and Selling Banano

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Banano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Banano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

