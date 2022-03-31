Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 89,798 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 2,982,844 shares.The stock last traded at $5.77 and had previously closed at $5.94.

BBVA has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €5.20 ($5.71) to €5.40 ($5.93) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €7.00 ($7.69) to €7.30 ($8.02) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.61.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.08 and a 200-day moving average of $6.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $38.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.48.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 22.03%. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.2611 per share. This is an increase from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a yield of 4.4%. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.86%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 51,395 shares of the bank’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 16,025 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 32,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 4th quarter valued at about $375,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 26,404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 134.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,127 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 17,270 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

