Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSY) Price Target Raised to €0.75 at Barclays

Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSY – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Barclays from €0.72 ($0.79) to €0.75 ($0.82) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Banco de Sabadell to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from €0.70 ($0.77) to €0.72 ($0.79) in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Banco de Sabadell has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $0.68.

Get Banco de Sabadell alerts:

OTCMKTS:BNDSY remained flat at $$1.59 during trading hours on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.61. Banco de Sabadell has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $2.07.

Banco de Sabadell, SA provides banking products and services to personal, business, and private customers in Spain and internationally. The company offers retail banking products, such as current and savings accounts, personal loans, cards, and mortgages. It also provides financial products and services to large and medium enterprises, SMEs, shops and self-employed workers, private individuals, and professionals; and consumer finance, asset management, and bancassurance services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Banco de Sabadell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco de Sabadell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.