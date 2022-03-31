Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSY) Declares Dividend of $0.05

Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 31st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.0471 per share on Monday, April 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st.

BNDSY opened at $1.59 on Thursday. Banco de Sabadell has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $2.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.61.

Separately, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Banco de Sabadell from €0.72 ($0.79) to €0.75 ($0.82) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $0.68.

Banco de Sabadell, SA provides banking products and services to personal, business, and private customers in Spain and internationally. The company offers retail banking products, such as current and savings accounts, personal loans, cards, and mortgages. It also provides financial products and services to large and medium enterprises, SMEs, shops and self-employed workers, private individuals, and professionals; and consumer finance, asset management, and bancassurance services.

