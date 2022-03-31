Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on BSBR. Barclays started coverage on Banco Santander (Brasil) in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup cut Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Santander (Brasil) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.33.
Shares of NYSE BSBR opened at $7.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.21. Banco Santander has a 1 year low of $5.18 and a 1 year high of $9.27.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Provida Pension Fund Administrator acquired a new position in Banco Santander (Brasil) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Qtron Investments LLC increased its position in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 174,439 shares of the bank’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 14,434 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 2,346.6% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 8,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 8,213 shares during the period. Newfoundland Capital Management acquired a new position in Banco Santander (Brasil) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,376,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 124.2% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 97,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 53,900 shares during the period.
About Banco Santander (Brasil) (Get Rating)
Banco Santander (Brasil) SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank and Global Wholesale Banking. The Commercial Bank segment focuses on loans, cards, mortgages, consumer financing, payroll, agribusiness, micro credit, and corporate and private banking.
