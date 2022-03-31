Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SAN. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Banco Santander from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a €3.30 ($3.63) price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Banco Santander from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Banco Santander from €4.35 ($4.78) to €4.40 ($4.84) in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Banco Santander presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.54.

SAN opened at $3.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Banco Santander has a fifty-two week low of $2.77 and a fifty-two week high of $4.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.50 and its 200 day moving average is $3.52.

Banco Santander ( NYSE:SAN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Banco Santander had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The company had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Banco Santander will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Banco Santander in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in Banco Santander in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Banco Santander by 775.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 271,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 240,521 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 75,250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 14,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the 4th quarter valued at about $624,000. 8.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

