Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SAN. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Banco Santander from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a €3.30 ($3.63) price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Banco Santander from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Banco Santander from €4.35 ($4.78) to €4.40 ($4.84) in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Banco Santander presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.54.
SAN opened at $3.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Banco Santander has a fifty-two week low of $2.77 and a fifty-two week high of $4.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.50 and its 200 day moving average is $3.52.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Banco Santander in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in Banco Santander in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Banco Santander by 775.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 271,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 240,521 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 75,250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 14,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the 4th quarter valued at about $624,000. 8.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Banco Santander (Get Rating)
Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Banco Santander (SAN)
- Cal-Maine Foods Is On The Upswing, Finally
- 4 Downtrodden EV Stocks: Buy the Dip
- StoneCo Ltd. Stock is in Turnaround
- Workday Stock is Working its Recovery
- 3 Industry-Leading Dow Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.