Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:BOH opened at $84.54 on Thursday. Bank of Hawaii has a 12-month low of $75.68 and a 12-month high of $95.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.17. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 36.30%. The business had revenue of $168.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.51 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Research analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BOH. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 59,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. 71.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Bank of Hawaii Company Profile (Get Rating)
Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.
