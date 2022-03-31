Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Price Target Raised to C$163.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$161.00 to C$163.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BMO. upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$152.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Europe upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$170.00 to C$172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.31.

Shares of Bank of Montreal stock traded down $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $118.40. 75,156 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 923,627. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $116.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of $88.83 and a 12-month high of $122.77. The company has a market cap of $76.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.20.

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Rating ) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.47. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 26.09% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. Bank of Montreal’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 10.63 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BMO. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Bank of Montreal by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd grew its stake in Bank of Montreal by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 393 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the third quarter worth about $52,000. 41.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

