Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Raised to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $58.00 target price on the bank’s stock, down from their prior target price of $65.00.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Bank of New York Mellon from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of New York Mellon from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.87.

Bank of New York Mellon stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $51.14. The company had a trading volume of 77,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,898,473. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.65 and a 200 day moving average of $56.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $41.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.14. Bank of New York Mellon has a one year low of $45.80 and a one year high of $64.63.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 23.26%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.77%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 125.6% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 100.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 606 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

