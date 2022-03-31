Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.11 Per Share

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Bank OZK in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.11 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.06. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bank OZK’s FY2022 earnings at $4.20 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.37 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.05 EPS.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on OZK. Raymond James boosted their target price on Bank OZK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Bank OZK from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank OZK in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Bank OZK from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.25.

Shares of OZK opened at $43.57 on Thursday. Bank OZK has a 1 year low of $38.01 and a 1 year high of $51.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.74.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 48.78%. The firm had revenue of $296.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.85%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 293,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,610,000 after purchasing an additional 46,050 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Bank OZK by 4,707.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 172,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,398,000 after acquiring an additional 168,544 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Bank OZK by 5.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank OZK by 0.5% in the third quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 486,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,926,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Bank OZK in the third quarter worth approximately $530,000. Institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

About Bank OZK (Get Rating)

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.