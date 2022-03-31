Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $34.14

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.14 and traded as high as $34.24. Bankwell Financial Group shares last traded at $33.75, with a volume of 18,945 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BWFG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bankwell Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bankwell Financial Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Bankwell Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.33.

Get Bankwell Financial Group alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.14 and a 200 day moving average of $32.15. The company has a market capitalization of $265.55 million, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Bankwell Financial Group ( NASDAQ:BWFG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $19.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.70 million. Bankwell Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 30.55%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Bankwell Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Bankwell Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.81%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BWFG. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,428 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 454.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Bankwell Financial Group by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Bankwell Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. 34.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bankwell Financial Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:BWFG)

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its banking subsidiary, Bankwell Bank. It offers checking, savings, money market, online and mobile banking, debit cards, and personal loans. The firm also delivers business banking solutions such as business checking, treasury management, business savings, commercial services, business loans and lines of credit, and commercial mortgages.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bankwell Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankwell Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.