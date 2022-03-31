Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $34.14

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.14 and traded as high as $34.24. Bankwell Financial Group shares last traded at $33.75, with a volume of 18,945 shares traded.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BWFG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bankwell Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bankwell Financial Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Bankwell Financial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.33.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.55 million, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.76.

Bankwell Financial Group ( NASDAQ:BWFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. Bankwell Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 30.55%. The company had revenue of $19.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.70 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This is a boost from Bankwell Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Bankwell Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.81%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,428 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 454.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. 34.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its banking subsidiary, Bankwell Bank. It offers checking, savings, money market, online and mobile banking, debit cards, and personal loans. The firm also delivers business banking solutions such as business checking, treasury management, business savings, commercial services, business loans and lines of credit, and commercial mortgages.

