Banner Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BNNRU) Short Interest Update

Banner Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BNNRU – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the February 28th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Banner Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $14,761,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Banner Acquisition in the third quarter worth $14,760,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of Banner Acquisition in the third quarter worth $14,761,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Banner Acquisition in the third quarter worth $6,828,000. Finally, Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Banner Acquisition in the third quarter worth $6,213,000.

Shares of BNNRU stock remained flat at $$9.98 on Thursday. Banner Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.07 and a 12 month high of $10.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.00.

Banner Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Lehi, Utah.

