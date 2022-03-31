Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $68.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Banner Corporation is a bank holding company operating two commercial banks in five Western states through a network of branches offering a full range of deposit services and business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. “

Get Banner alerts:

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Banner from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

Shares of BANR stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $59.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,442. Banner has a twelve month low of $49.10 and a twelve month high of $66.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.59.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.27. Banner had a net margin of 32.62% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $146.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Banner will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a $0.44 dividend. This is a boost from Banner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. Banner’s payout ratio is currently 30.50%.

In other news, Director David I. Matson sold 1,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total value of $106,122.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kenneth William Johnson sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $178,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Banner by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,264,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,736,000 after purchasing an additional 56,029 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banner by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 879,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,381,000 after purchasing an additional 80,055 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Banner by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 685,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,577,000 after buying an additional 21,266 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Banner by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 647,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,305,000 after buying an additional 34,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Banner by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 414,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,150,000 after buying an additional 124,888 shares during the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Banner Company Profile (Get Rating)

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Banner (BANR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.