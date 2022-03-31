Barclays Cuts Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Price Target to $111.00

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Barclays from $116.00 to $111.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.47% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on OC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $123.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.82.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

NYSE OC opened at $94.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.47. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $79.35 and a 12 month high of $109.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.32.

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 22.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 5,459 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $518,605.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Owens Corning in the 4th quarter worth $95,105,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 71,346 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,456,000 after purchasing an additional 17,983 shares during the period. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 4th quarter worth about $3,070,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Company Profile (Get Rating)

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.