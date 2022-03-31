Barclays Cuts Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Price Target to $111.00

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Barclays from $116.00 to $111.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.47% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also commented on OC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $123.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.82.
NYSE OC opened at $94.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.47. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $79.35 and a 12 month high of $109.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.32.
In related news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 5,459 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $518,605.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Owens Corning in the 4th quarter worth $95,105,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 71,346 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,456,000 after purchasing an additional 17,983 shares during the period. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 4th quarter worth about $3,070,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.
Owens Corning Company Profile (Get Rating)
Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and includes vertically integrated downstream activities.
