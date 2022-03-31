Barclays Lowers Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Price Target to $53.00

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Barclays from $54.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 2.43% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Dell Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.57 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley cut Dell Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.47.

Shares of DELL opened at $54.32 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Dell Technologies has a twelve month low of $43.81 and a twelve month high of $61.54. The company has a market cap of $41.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.92.

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.23). Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 87.33% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business had revenue of $27.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dell Technologies will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 64,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total value of $3,412,179.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 124,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total transaction of $6,674,907.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DELL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,380,718 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,144,783,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239,000 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 149.4% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,023,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009,083 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $154,105,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $120,446,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 809.7% during the 3rd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,274,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,605,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024,171 shares in the last quarter. 32.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

