Barclays Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for Petrofac (LON:PFC)

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of Petrofac (LON:PFC – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 200 ($2.62) price objective on the stock.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Petrofac in a research note on Friday, February 4th.
PFC stock traded up GBX 0.60 ($0.01) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 104 ($1.36). The company had a trading volume of 1,272,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,230,234. Petrofac has a fifty-two week low of GBX 91.05 ($1.19) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 203.34 ($2.66). The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 328.69. The firm has a market capitalization of £540.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 113.76 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 122.64.
Petrofac Limited, an energy company, provides services to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Engineering & Production Services (EPS); and Integrated Energy Services (IES). The E&C segment provides onshore and offshore engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning services.
