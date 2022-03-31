Base Resources (LON:BSE) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Base Resources (LON:BSE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 31 ($0.41) target price on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 45 ($0.59) target price on shares of Base Resources in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 33.60 ($0.44).

LON BSE traded up GBX 0.13 ($0.00) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 18.13 ($0.24). 16,097 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,162. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of £213.51 million and a PE ratio of 7.83. Base Resources has a fifty-two week low of GBX 13 ($0.17) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 19 ($0.25). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 17.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 16.30.

Base Resources Limited produces and sells mineral sands in Africa. It produces mineral sands, such as rutile, ilmenite, and zircon. The company primarily owns 100% interests in the Kwale Mineral Sands project located in Kenya; and develops the Toliara project located in Madagascar. The company was formerly known as Base Iron Limited and changed its name to Base Resources Limited in 2010.

