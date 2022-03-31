Basic Attention Token (BAT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $167.01 Million

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. One Basic Attention Token coin can currently be bought for $0.87 or 0.00001904 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Basic Attention Token has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion and approximately $167.01 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Basic Attention Token has traded up 1.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Basic Attention Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003566 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00036964 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.86 or 0.00106903 BTC.

Basic Attention Token Coin Profile

Basic Attention Token (CRYPTO:BAT) is a coin. It was first traded on May 29th, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,497,173,045 coins. Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Basic Attention Token’s official website is basicattentiontoken.org . The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Basic Attention Token is an Ethereum-based token that can be used to obtain a variety of advertising and attention-based services on the Brave platform, a new Blockchain based digital advertising system. User attention is privately monitored in the Brave browser and publishers are rewarded accordingly with BATs. Users also get a share of BATs for participating. “

Buying and Selling Basic Attention Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Basic Attention Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Basic Attention Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Basic Attention Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Basic Attention Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.