BAWAG Group (OTCMKTS:BWAGF) Given New €58.00 Price Target at UBS Group

BAWAG Group (OTCMKTS:BWAGF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at UBS Group from €55.00 ($60.44) to €58.00 ($63.74) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BWAGF. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BAWAG Group from €66.00 ($72.53) to €72.00 ($79.12) in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of BAWAG Group from €72.00 ($79.12) to €66.00 ($72.53) in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

Get BAWAG Group alerts:

BWAGF remained flat at $$53.01 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.17. BAWAG Group has a one year low of $53.01 and a one year high of $65.72.

BAWAG Group AG operates as a holding company for BAWAG P.S.K. that provides various banking products and services in Austria, Western Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's Retail & SME segment offers savings, payments, cards, lending, investment, and insurance products and services; small business lending; auto and building society loans and savings; mobile and real estate leasing platforms; factoring services; and portfolio lending.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BAWAG Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAWAG Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.