BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) Short Interest Up 49.0% in March

BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,300 shares, a growth of 49.0% from the February 28th total of 21,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ BCML opened at $21.97 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.82. BayCom has a one year low of $16.47 and a one year high of $22.73.

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. BayCom had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 22.28%. The firm had revenue of $21.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that BayCom will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. BayCom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.47%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in BayCom by 37.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in BayCom by 224.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 6,354 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BayCom during the second quarter worth $215,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of BayCom by 5.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BayCom by 46.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,498 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BayCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It also provides commercial and multifamily real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.

