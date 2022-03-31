Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Short Interest Update

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 236,900 shares, a growth of 51.1% from the February 28th total of 156,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,466,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 326,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,388. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $67.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.27. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $12.45 and a 12 month high of $17.34.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BAYRY shares. Citigroup raised shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €50.00 ($54.95) to €55.00 ($60.44) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €85.00 ($93.41) to €90.00 ($98.90) in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.75.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

