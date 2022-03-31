BBGI Global Infrastructure (LON:BBGI) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $171.15

BBGI Global Infrastructure S.A. (LON:BBGI – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 171.15 ($2.24) and traded as high as GBX 176.76 ($2.32). BBGI Global Infrastructure shares last traded at GBX 175.20 ($2.29), with a volume of 696,848 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 171.15 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 172.98. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36.

Get BBGI Global Infrastructure alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.67 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.13%. BBGI Global Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 0.96%.

BBGI SICAV SA is an investment firm specializing in infrastructure investments in operational or near operational assets. It seeks to invest in Public Private Partnerships (PPP) and Private Finance Initiative (PFI) infrastructure assets. The firm typically invests in Â’availability-based' projects including schools, hospitals, prisons, transportation, justice, education, healthcare , emergency services and certain roads infrastructures.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BBGI Global Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BBGI Global Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.