Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Receives $56.08 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.08.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BSY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bentley Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $72.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 55.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,984,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,185,000 after buying an additional 2,838,418 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 238.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,213,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,049,000 after buying an additional 1,559,027 shares during the period. Akkr Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,367,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Bentley Systems by 134.2% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,533,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,133,000 after acquiring an additional 878,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Bentley Systems by 165.2% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 819,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,378,000 after acquiring an additional 510,589 shares in the last quarter. 34.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BSY opened at $44.46 on Monday. Bentley Systems has a fifty-two week low of $34.45 and a fifty-two week high of $71.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.79, a PEG ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.15 and a 200 day moving average of $48.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $267.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.23 million. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 56.39%. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bentley Systems will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

